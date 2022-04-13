ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Spears Is Pregnant & Solange Knowles Might Be A Grandmother!

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago
Lore’l is spilling all the TEA! Singer Brittany Spears says what she thought was a food baby is actually a real one! She took to Instagram to announce her recent pregnancy. She noted that after losing so much weight for a recent “baecation” with current boyfriend, Sam Asghari she noticed that her belly just wouldn’t go away. After taking a pregnancy test it was confirmed that she is indeed pregnant. The pop star reflected on her previous pregnancies with ex-husband and choreographer Kevin Federline and noted this time would be different now that she has been released from her conservatorship. Congrats!

Next up Solange Knowles and Beyonce are definitely cringing after leaked messages between Solange’s son, 17-year-old Julez Smith and alleged baby mother hit the net! A girl took to Instagram and posted alleged text messages between her and Smith where he was upset that she wouldn’t take a Plan B pill after having unprotected sex together. Chile… Of course Julez took to instagram to deny the claims and defend his family name . Watch the full LoDown below and don’t forget to catch Lore’l on The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 am ET!

Brittany Spears Is Pregnant & Solange Knowles Might Be A Grandmother! was originally published on themorninghustle.com

