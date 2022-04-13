Upstate NY Casino Adds 3 Great Country Shows To Concert Lineup

Embrace the beauty of the season with fantastic attractions around the state. “Little Shop of Horrors,” directed by Rick Dildine, runs through Sunday, April 3 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery. In the deviously delicious sci-fi rock musical, meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” (after his co-worker crush). The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it. From the Tony and Oscar award-winning creators of “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid,” the show is recommended for anyone 15 and older. Purchase tickets at asf.com.

