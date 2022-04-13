5 centers Jets could target in 2022 NFL draft

Connor McGovern’s second season with the Jets was significantly better than his first. The 28-year-old bounced back from a dismal 2020 campaign by providing consistently solid play at center until he suffered an injury that landed him on injured reserve late in 2021.

McGovern’s performance warrants a return to the Jets in 2022, but New York has the chance to save itself some money by parting ways with the veteran. There hasn’t been any indication that Joe Douglas will show McGovern the door. However, there are some solid centers in the 2022 NFL draft, which opens the door for Douglas to move on from McGovern with a strong replacement.

Here are five centers the Jets could target later this month.

Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Linderbaum is one of the best offensive linemen in this year’s draft. He was a unanimous All-American and won the Rimington Trophy in his final season at Iowa. Taking a center in the top 10 might be a bit of a reach, but Linderbaum might be a top 10 talent in the class. He’s a more realistic target for the Jets if they trade back in the first round.

Dohnovan West — Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

West can play center and guard, making him a versatile piece New York can plug in at a multitude of positions — similar to Dan Feeney, whose contract expires at the end of 2022. The Arizona State product makes sense for the Jets whether they are trying to immediately replace McGovern or not. He could work as a depth piece at guard before sliding into the starting lineup at center once McGovern is out the door in 2023.

Alec Lindstrom — Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Lindstrom stepped in as Boston College’s full-time starting center in 2020 and capped his career on the Heights with consecutive first-team All-ACC selections. Lindstrom is technically sound and would be a solid mid-round target for the Jets.

Zach Tom — Wake Forest

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tom isn’t just a center. The versatile 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman capped his career at Wake Forest playing left tackle — where he was an excellent pass protector — after playing significant snaps at center early in his career. Tom has the talent to slot in at either position at the next level without much of a drop in production. His skill set could very well appeal to the Jets.

Cameron Jurgens — Nebraska

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Jurgens is a more athletic center than most, as he is extremely quick off the ball and works his way into the second level with relative ease. Jurgens’ size — 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds — might immediately wipe him off some draft boards, but there is a chance his athleticism appeals to the Jets given their zone blocking scheme.