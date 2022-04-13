ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 centers Jets could target in 2022 NFL draft

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGH5W_0f7zPQYy00

Connor McGovern’s second season with the Jets was significantly better than his first. The 28-year-old bounced back from a dismal 2020 campaign by providing consistently solid play at center until he suffered an injury that landed him on injured reserve late in 2021.

McGovern’s performance warrants a return to the Jets in 2022, but New York has the chance to save itself some money by parting ways with the veteran. There hasn’t been any indication that Joe Douglas will show McGovern the door. However, there are some solid centers in the 2022 NFL draft, which opens the door for Douglas to move on from McGovern with a strong replacement.

Here are five centers the Jets could target later this month.

Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BJXi_0f7zPQYy00
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Linderbaum is one of the best offensive linemen in this year’s draft. He was a unanimous All-American and won the Rimington Trophy in his final season at Iowa. Taking a center in the top 10 might be a bit of a reach, but Linderbaum might be a top 10 talent in the class. He’s a more realistic target for the Jets if they trade back in the first round.

Dohnovan West — Arizona State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I68XE_0f7zPQYy00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

West can play center and guard, making him a versatile piece New York can plug in at a multitude of positions — similar to Dan Feeney, whose contract expires at the end of 2022. The Arizona State product makes sense for the Jets whether they are trying to immediately replace McGovern or not. He could work as a depth piece at guard before sliding into the starting lineup at center once McGovern is out the door in 2023.

Alec Lindstrom — Boston College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PA0To_0f7zPQYy00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Lindstrom stepped in as Boston College’s full-time starting center in 2020 and capped his career on the Heights with consecutive first-team All-ACC selections. Lindstrom is technically sound and would be a solid mid-round target for the Jets.

Zach Tom — Wake Forest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Trrq_0f7zPQYy00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tom isn’t just a center. The versatile 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman capped his career at Wake Forest playing left tackle — where he was an excellent pass protector — after playing significant snaps at center early in his career. Tom has the talent to slot in at either position at the next level without much of a drop in production. His skill set could very well appeal to the Jets.

Cameron Jurgens — Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkAPv_0f7zPQYy00
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Jurgens is a more athletic center than most, as he is extremely quick off the ball and works his way into the second level with relative ease. Jurgens’ size — 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds — might immediately wipe him off some draft boards, but there is a chance his athleticism appeals to the Jets given their zone blocking scheme.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray trade suitors preparing to pounce with latest Cardinals contract drama

The drama between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray is back on. After scrubbing his social media clean of Cardinals-related posts earlier this offseason, Murray addressed the concerns around his future with Arizona. The star quarterback said that he wasn’t worried about his future with the team. The latest development in his contract extension talks with the team may change his tone, though.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have made yet another addition to their quarterback room. On Thursday, the team officially announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In limited action with the team, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Growing Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The 2022 offseason has seen all kinds of incredible trades, many of which have included some of the top wide receivers in the NFL. But with two weeks to go until the NFL draft, one rumor of a blockbuster trade just won’t go away. According to uSTADIUM, sources within...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to replenish their receiving corps after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Step one of that operation took place today, when the team reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Watkins visited Green Bay today, and is signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#The Jets#American Football#All American
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s House Is For Sale: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson is no longer in need of his Seattle, Washington area home. The NFL quarterback was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos this offseason. Wilson, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will hope to win championship No. 2 in Denver. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Embarrassing Mistake

During a press conference on Wednesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced some new sponsorships for his franchise — including Nike. In making that announcement, Jones made a truly unfortunate blunder. When telling a story about how he once welcomed former world No. 1 tennis player Monica Seles...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr fires back at haters with bold statement after signing massive extension

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a massive three-year, $121.5 million extension with the franchise on Wednesday. The Raiders rewarded Carr for one of the better years of his career, as he threw for a career-high 4,804 passing yards while leading Las Vegas to a playoff berth, the first of his career. However, the team bowed out in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, who went on to advance to the Super Bowl. The playoffs haven’t been kind to Carr, as he has yet to win one postseason contest in his career. Carr has a message for any who doubt he can eventually win in the postseason, as reported by Pro Football Talk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former 2nd Round NFL Draft Pick

John Lynch has prioritized building the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive line from the moment he took over as the team’s GM. He isn’t going to be adjusting his strategy anytime soon. The San Francisco 49ers are once again building their trenches. On Thursday the NFL franchise signed...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy