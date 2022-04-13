ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened the other times the Jets had the No. 117 pick?

By Tyler Greenawalt
 2 days ago
The Jets have drafted at No. 117 four times in the franchise’s history, but only twice since 1994 and with middling results all around.

New York found one important piece under Eric Mangini in 2006, but drafted a bust in 1994. The other picks occurred during the Jets’ AFL years and weren’t major players during that period in NFL history.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

2006: RB/KR Leon Washington

(Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington was a nice mid-round pick for the Jets in 2006. He rushed 370 times for 1,782 yards and 13 touchdowns and had 123 receptions for 969 yards and two touchdowns in four years with the Jets. Washington excelled as a return specialist with 117 kick returns for 2,986 yards and four touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2008. He finished his career with stints in Seattle, New England and Tennessee and is now a special teams assistant coach on Robert Saleh’s staff.

1994: WR Orlando Parker

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Parker played just two games for the Jets during his rookie season in 1994. He caught one of his three targets for seven yards in the Jets’ season finale and didn’t play in the NFL again.

1967: DB Louis Jackson

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

New York took Jackson in the fifth round of the 1967 draft, but there are no recorded stats for his NFL career. He played collegiately at Grambling State.

1962: RB Sam Mudie

(Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

Mudie didn’t record any stats for the Jets either after the team picked him 117th overall in the 1962 AFL draft. The Rutgers product was also drafted by the Steelers with the 160th pick in the NFL draft.

