– Can we build relationships with AI therapy bots as well as we can with other human beings? This research says yes. – A recent peer-reviewed study in Frontiers of Wysa, an advanced conversational AI for mental health, shows people develop an emotional bond with its chatbot in much the same way people bond with a human therapist. This ‘therapeutic alliance’ is crucial in helping people meet the goals of treatment, the study found.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO