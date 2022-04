Coaches comment: Junior Rian Huffmann, had a huge personal record of 4’11” in the High Jump at the West Coast Relays last weekend tying for 2nd place in her heat (tied for 9th overall). The meet before, she PR’d in both Long and Triple jumps at 15′ 7″ and 32′ 0″ respectively. All while battling injuries. She works hard and pushes herself to her limits daily. – Coach Ted Swan.

TEMPLETON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO