Nick Pivetta will be starting his second career home opener when he takes the mound for the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday afternoon. The right-hander last started a home opener as a member of the Phillies in 2018 as they went up against the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. He allowed just four hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in that contest.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO