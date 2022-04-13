ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Midland Odessa – Old Fling Just Told Me ‘I Should Have Taken The Shot When I Had The Chance’ Is He Flirting?

By Leo
 2 days ago
Listener Wrote - So an OLD FLING from like 15 years ago hit me up on Facebook recently. Everything was cordial and he was just reaching out and seeing how I was doing. No biggie. I'm married and he's got a girlfriend. But at the end of the message he threw...

B93

An Open Letter To The Person Complaining About Amber Alerts

You're listening to the radio and the song gets interrupted by tones... Or watching your favorite show... All of a sudden, the screen goes blue--and the Emergency Alert tones take over the sound. Text starts to roll across the screen, describing a child that's gone missing: what they were last seen wearing, who they were with, and what vehicle they could possibly be traveling in-along with a description of the perpetrator (many times a family member) who has them. These are the precious moments after law enforcement has been notified of a child's disappearance-that they have to potentially successfully track down someone who's abducted a child and return that child to safety. Is it jarring when you're watching tv? Yes. It's supposed to be--to get your attention. Does it interrupt your show or the song you were jamming to on the radio? Yes. But for your momentary inconvenience of having to either re-watch the show or rewind, or go find the song you were listening to and play it again... There's a scared child who can't help themselves hoping that someone notices they're gone.
B93

B93

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

