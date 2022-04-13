ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks, Panthers both hosting QB prospects today

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
The Seahawks will be hosting the Panthers at Lumen Field for a game at some point later this year. Competing in this league is a year-round thing, though and right now they might be their chief rivals even though they’re not in the same division.

Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, Seattle and Carolina have many of the same roster needs: most notably at quarterback and offensive tackle. Their GM also spent 20 years in the Seahawks’ front office on the scouting side, so odds are they will be looking at a lot of the same prospects. Today both teams are hosting top quarterbacks from this draft class. As previously reported, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder is visiting the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are hosting Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.

Along with Liberty’s Malik Willis, they are generally considered two of the top three QBs in this draft class.

Pickett’s most-popular pro comp is Andy Dalton. Meanwhile, Ridder has drawn comparisons from Alex Smith to Colin Kaepernick. We will dive into more-detailed potential comps for each of the top six quarterback prospects tomorrow.

