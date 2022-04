Originally Posted On: https://www.tastefulspace.com/blog/2021/05/20/urban-gardening-growing-an-edible-garden-in-your-own-backyard/. Are you thinking of growing an edible garden, but aren’t sure how to do it? We tried the square foot gardening on our raised plant bed a few months ago, when we wanted to add more plants to our edible garden. It wasn’t complicated at all! In fact, we plan to do the same for the rest of our plant beds so we have a steady supply of fresh ingredients when we need them.

GARDENING ・ 28 DAYS AGO