Johnny Depp trial - live: Actor texted a friend about Amber Heard’s ‘rotting corpse’, court hears

By Oliver O'Connell,Clémence Michallon,Gino Spocchia,Graeme Massie and Peony Hirwani
 2 days ago

Johnny Depp ’s multi-million defamation lawsuit against his former wife, Amber Heard , continues in Virginia . The court has heard from the actor’s sister Christi Dembrowski, who also acted in part as his business manager, and his artist friend and neighbour Isaac Baruch, who gave especially colourful and emotional testimony.

Depp claims a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her former husband, was an abuser.

Although the 35-year-old did not name the actor, lawyers for Depp say Heard’s allegations have made it difficult for the 58-year-old to land roles he previously did.

Depp is known for starring in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Sweeney Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Heard has appeared in titles including Aquaman and Drive Angry .

He is asking for $50m (£38.2m) in damages during the trial in Fairfax County’s district courthouse. Heard has meanwhile filed a counterclaim of defamation against Depp, who she divorced from in 2017, for nuisance.

Depp has previously lost a defamation case in the UK against British newspaper The Sun regarding the claims in Heard’s 2018 article.

Johnny Depp's sister says Amber Heard called him 'old and fat' and his family was 'devastated' with the marriage

Johnny Depp's sister says Amber Heard called him "old and fat" and that the actor's family was "devastated" at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Ms Heard "be nice" to her brother, she had also seen her "be not nice" and gave details of one such confrontation."This one really stayed...
Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. "There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic." he acknowledged. "Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,"
Johnny Depp's Severed Finger: Is It True Amber Heard Cut It Off?

Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife Amber Heard cut off his finger by throwing a bottle at him in anger. Here we break down the allegations ahead of their upcoming trial. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going back to court for a long-delayed defamation trial, and we're here to break down the details of their often volatile relationship. Johnny accused Amber of severing his finger during a passionate fight that turned violent, and, ahead of their trial, we'll look into what really happened between the former couple.
Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp 'supreme narcissists' amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as "supreme narccicists" amid the couple's ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard's allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany's Texts About 'Drowning' Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages 'drowning' Amber Heard before they 'burn her' to determine if she was 'a witch' per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he's suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber "destroyed" his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of "sexual violence." In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss "drowning" Amber to ensure that she is "not a witch" — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp's lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn't Return For 'Aquaman 2' Over "Chemistry" Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp's co-star Ezra Miller ("The Flash," "Justice League") is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo's son Zak,...
James Franco and Elon Musk among stars to testify at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial

James Franco and Elon Musk are among the high-profile celebrities to give testimony as part of the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The long-delayed trial is due to begin next month, with Franco and Musk also being joined by WandaVision star Paul Bettany as well as representatives of the Walt Disney company and Warner Bros.As per Deadline, Franco and Musk – who appear on Heard's witness list – have been dragged into the case after Depp accused them of having affairs with his ex-wife. Depp launched a defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019, after the Aquaman star...
Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he's obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was "obsessed" with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that "Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk".The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
She Must Be Freaking Out! Bullying Accusations Against Meghan Markle Have Resurfaced Amid New Lawsuit

Meghan Markle has been at the center of bullying allegations in the past, and now the 40-year-old royal is being sued by her half sister, Samantha Markle, relating to an email she once sent that very same staff member who leveled the allegations. Samantha is suing her sister for libel, specifically relating to an email that the Duchess sent former staffer Jason Knauf before he left his position at Kensington Palace in 2018.
Johnny Depp's friend ejected as witness as she admits watching clips of defamation trial

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp's staff and is herself a close friend of the actor's, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp's drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...
