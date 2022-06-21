Wells Fargo Reflect Card: How to Earn an Extension on the Intro Balance Transfer Promotion

The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both scaled up today. And the average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also climbed. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to keep climbing throughout 2022. In general, interest rates are dynamic -- they rise and fall on a daily basis depending on economic factors, including inflation and the federal funds rate, which the Federal Reserve has already increased three times this year. Because the Fed plans to keep hiking interest rates in order to contain inflation, prospective homebuyers will likely be able to lock in a lower rate now rather than later this year. Interviewing multiple lenders to compare rates and fees will help you find the best option for your financial situation.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO