Wells Fargo Reflect Card: How to Earn an Extension on the Intro Balance Transfer Promotion

By Jaclyn DeJohn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card offers a very long introductory APR, making it a great choice if you're looking to finance a large purchase or transfer a balance from a card with a high APR. In order to take full advantage of this card's power, you need to make all your...

Best Credit Cards for People With No Credit for June 2022

Building credit with a credit card can sometimes feel like a Catch-22. You need good credit to get approved for a credit card, but you need a credit card to build good credit. Secured credit cards provide one solution, but require users to pay deposits. Other companies take different approaches...
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card: A Strong Flat Rewards Rate With Other Perks

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a solid spread of features, including a simple yet fruitful welcome bonus, an average flat rewards rate of 1.5%, no annual fee and a solid introductory APR offer. While these benefits don't necessarily stand out in any single category, when the perks are combined they add up to an enticing offer and a worthwhile alternative to our other favorites.
My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account – I told them the error & put it in my savings – is it legally mine?

FREE money can be tempting. Earlier this month, writer and finance expert Quentin Fottrell received an interesting question regarding the legality of banking errors. The question was from someone going by the pseudonym, Concerned Depositor. They shared that while at the bank, they deposited a check into their checking account.
Best Personal Loans for June 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you apply through our links, we may get a commission. Advertiser Disclosure. If you're looking to consolidate debt, finance a home improvement project or need a large stream of capital, a personal loan might be the best solution. Not only are personal loans often a more affordable alternative to credit cards, they also tend to offer lower interest rates and a more flexible repayment schedule.
9 Biggest Credit Card Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

There are tons of great reasons to sign up for a new credit card: Earning rewards, building credit and doubling down on travel points and perks. But with all the convenience a credit card brings, there's also risk. If you pay a card late or don't pay your balance in...
What Annual Income Is Required for a Credit Card?

If you're considering a new credit card, you might wonder, "What income do I need to qualify for a credit card, anyway?" It's an important question, since companies are legally required to verify that you have sufficient income to access a line of credit. However, the minimum income for a credit card isn't a hard number and is based on several factors. Below, we'll take a closer look at credit card income requirements and how to report your income correctly.
Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi: Should I Buy a Costco Membership for Gas Rewards?

Citi is an advertising partner. With gas prices so high, it's a great time to get creative to save money on gas without having to give up on driving. If you want to earn cash back on your gas purchases, you might benefit from a gas credit card. The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi* offers some of the best gas rewards rates on the market, but because it's co-branded with Costco as a retailer, there are some rules that make it less accessible than other gas credit cards.
PayPal Upgrading B2B Payments Tech for Business Accounts

PayPal announced Wednesday (June 22) it is changing the ways business accounts can receive payments “in the coming weeks.”. The company will eliminate the long-standing “Friends & Family” option for business payments, meaning customers will only be able to send these types of payments for goods and services from consumer PayPal accounts. PayPal called it “evolving the ways customers send money” in the press release.
Mortgage Interest Rates on June 21, 2022: Rates Keep Scaling Up

The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both scaled up today. And the average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also climbed. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to keep climbing throughout 2022. In general, interest rates are dynamic -- they rise and fall on a daily basis depending on economic factors, including inflation and the federal funds rate, which the Federal Reserve has already increased three times this year. Because the Fed plans to keep hiking interest rates in order to contain inflation, prospective homebuyers will likely be able to lock in a lower rate now rather than later this year. Interviewing multiple lenders to compare rates and fees will help you find the best option for your financial situation.
