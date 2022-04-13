ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mel Kiper Jr.'s two round mock draft beefs up Browns interior

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUxo4_0f7yii7000

With the Cleveland Browns not having their first-round pick, the thirteenth overall, and having moved their early fourth-round pick as well in the Deshaun Watson trade, a lot of focus will be placed on their first selection at pick #44. Much like many fans know the name Beau Bell, because he was the team’s first pick in 2008 despite that coming in the fourth round, whoever the team drafts in the second round will have a little extra attention.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN fame was one of the first to make covering the draft a full-time job. Kiper’s hair, passion and diction have made him a mainstay around the league’s annual event. That is why when he puts out a mock draft, many want to hear what he thinks will happen.

Today (subscriber, $), Kiper produced his most recent mock and this time included the second round which allows Browns fans to be involved. Kiper had a first-round trade projected with the New York Jets trading up with the Cincinnati Bengals but Cleveland’s first pick has a beefy interior defensive lineman headed to Ohio:

Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

Like the Colts, the Browns have just one pick in the first two rounds, and Jones would fill a need. The 6-foot-4 and 325-pound nose tackle can eat up space and allow the rest of the defense to find the football. He might end up as only a two-down defender; I’d feel better about taking him in Round 2 than in the top 32.

Browns fans hoping for an impact receiver or edge rusher may be disappointed in the addition of Jones. While Kiper thinks he could be just a two-down player, it is possible that Jones can do a bit more as a pocket disruptor.

Kiper’s mock had five receivers and two tight ends being drafted after the Browns picked. He also had four other defensive linemen, including three edge players, selected after #44.

Jones would be a solid pick for Cleveland but lacks the wow factor that fans might hope for with their first pick. If Andrew Berry believes he can make an impact on all three downs, Jones would be a solid pick and help fill one of the team’s biggest needs.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Mel Kiper thinks Detroit Lions will become first team in almost 50 years to draft 2 DBs in first round

ALLEN PARK -- Only two teams have ever spent a top-three draft pick on a cornerback. The Detroit Lions are one of them. Could they really do it again just two years later?. ESPN’s Mel Kiper thinks so in his latest mock draft, projecting the Lions to use the No. 2 pick on Cincinnati corner Sauce Gardner. And Kiper wasn’t done in the secondary either, projecting Detroit to use the No. 32 pick on Georgia safety Lewis Cine.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Kiper Jr.
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones announces first-ever NFL partnership with cryptocurrency company

Jerry Jones was elevated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of his contributions to the NFL, and not simply because he helped former head coach Jimmy Johnson build a dynasty in yesteryear. It was also because of his ability to blaze trails in the business world, being mostly responsible for stadium sponsorships that have become the norm in 2022 but were not in the early 1990s -- as one example of many -- when Jones went toe-to-toe with former commissioner Paul Tagliabue in the infamous fight involving sponsorship deals with Pepsi and Nike.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Mock Draft#Jets#Beefs#American Football#Nfl#Espn#The Cincinnati Bengals
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s House Is For Sale: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson is no longer in need of his Seattle, Washington area home. The NFL quarterback was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos this offseason. Wilson, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will hope to win championship No. 2 in Denver. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have made yet another addition to their quarterback room. On Thursday, the team officially announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In limited action with the team, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy