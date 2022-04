A computer geek probably could have figured out a faster way to get to our first communication with one another on Facebook's Messenger, but I just went the old-school route. I used my finger to scroll back on my phone. And I scrolled. And scrolled. And scrolled some more. It took so long that I had to keep putting the phone down to do other things. But after about 45 minutes, I finally got to that first message in a private conversation between four Black Facebook friends — two women, two men — that started in early fall 2018 and has never stopped.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO