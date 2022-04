Cash-strapped homeowners are being urged to see if they could switch and save on their mortgage after the Bank of England raised the base rate from 0.5% to 0.75%.The latest increase is the third in recent months, following previous hikes from 0.1% to 0.25% and then to 0.5%.It comes as living costs are soaring, with the rate of inflation expected to increase to around 8% in the coming months and perhaps even hitting double digits.Some 850,000 outstanding mortgage deals are trackers, while more than a million are standard variable (SVR) deals. SVRs are set by mortgage lenders individually.Around three quarters...

BUSINESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO