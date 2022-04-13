ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

STATE AUDITOR SAND VISITS OSKALOOSA

KBOE Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State Auditor Rob Sand was in Oskaloosa Tuesday (4/12) as part of his annual tour of the state. While...

kboeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
KCRG.com

Iowa’s Brecht balancing baseball and football this spring

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I’ve played a lot of sports my whole life, but not at this level, obviously. When I first started it was tough. I’ve kind of gotten the hang of it with my schedule and everything, but it’s tough,” said Iowa freshman Brody Brecht.
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Junior Geniuses Set to Reign Supreme Nationally

Hoping to fare better than the other "Jayhawks" from Lawrence, Kansas, who just came in second in the March Madness basketball championship, a Cedar Rapids high school's academic decathlon team will represent Iowa among their super-smart peers nationwide. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, the first Iowa state academic decathlon...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Oskaloosa, IA
Government
City
Oskaloosa, IA
KCAU 9 News

Muskies cruise past Des Moines with big third period

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — With ten days to go until the USHL playoffs, Sioux City is focusing on playing their best heading into the home stretch. The Musketeers played a scoreless tie with Des Moines in their first of a home and away series on Friday night, but Ben Steeves quickly lit up the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy