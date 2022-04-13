Pickathon Announces 2022 Lineup for Festival

Pickathon has announced its 2022 lineup and there are some big names (see below for the full list).

For the string-focused festival that takes place outside Portland, Oregon at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, intimacy and precision is key. That’s why artists like Valerie June, Built to Spill, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Cedric Burnside and many others are in the mix for this year’s lineup.

The festival took to social media to announce the news on Twitter, writing, “We’re so excited to unleash our full 2022 lineup! This is the deep-cut, genre agnostic lineup we’ve been dreaming of.”

“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together. This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we’ve got planned,” said Zale Schoenborn, Pickathon founder, and director. “We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this. It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”

Tickets are on sale now for Pickathon 2022.

PICKATHON 2022 FULL LINEUP:

Valerie June

Goth Babe

Sons of Kemet

Faye Webster

Built to Spill

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Sampa The Great

Nubya Garcia

Chapo Trap House

Quantic

Armand Hammer

Lomelda

Cedric Burnside

Mike and the Moonpies

Inner Wave

L’Rain

Pearl Charles

Cassandra Jenkins

Yasmin Williams

TV Priest

Thee Sacred Souls

Feufollet

Emma-Jean Thackray

Guerilla Toss

FEELS

S.G. Goodman

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Margo Cilker

billy woods

ELUCID

Deeper

Hannah Cohen

Jake Xerxes Fussell

The Archive Project

Zephaniah OHora

Sweeping Promises

Frank Fairfield & Meredith Axelrod

Riley Downing

Garcia Peoples

Automatic

Michael Rault

Gabe Lee

Bella White

Rosali

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

David Nance

Tempers

Operator Music Band

Rachel Baiman

Off Book

Tobacco City

Kassi Valazza

The Onlies