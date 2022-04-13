ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pickathon Announces 2022 Lineup for Festival

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3zK9_0f7yQglw00

Pickathon has announced its 2022 lineup and there are some big names (see below for the full list).

For the string-focused festival that takes place outside Portland, Oregon at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, intimacy and precision is key. That’s why artists like Valerie June, Built to Spill, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Cedric Burnside and many others are in the mix for this year’s lineup.

The festival took to social media to announce the news on Twitter, writing, “We’re so excited to unleash our full 2022 lineup! This is the deep-cut, genre agnostic lineup we’ve been dreaming of.”

“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together. This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we’ve got planned,” said Zale Schoenborn, Pickathon founder, and director. “We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this. It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”

Tickets are on sale now for Pickathon 2022.

PICKATHON 2022 FULL LINEUP:

Valerie June

Goth Babe

Sons of Kemet

Faye Webster

Built to Spill

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Sampa The Great

Nubya Garcia

Chapo Trap House

Quantic

Armand Hammer

Lomelda

Cedric Burnside

Mike and the Moonpies

Inner Wave

L’Rain

Pearl Charles

Cassandra Jenkins

Yasmin Williams

TV Priest

Thee Sacred Souls

Feufollet

Emma-Jean Thackray

Guerilla Toss

FEELS

S.G. Goodman

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Margo Cilker

billy woods

ELUCID

Deeper

Hannah Cohen

Jake Xerxes Fussell

The Archive Project

Zephaniah OHora

Sweeping Promises

Frank Fairfield & Meredith Axelrod

Riley Downing

Garcia Peoples

Automatic

Michael Rault

Gabe Lee

Bella White

Rosali

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

David Nance

Tempers

Operator Music Band

Rachel Baiman

Off Book

Tobacco City

Kassi Valazza

The Onlies

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Carrie Underwood Soars with Performance of “Ghost Story” for CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards took place Monday night (April 11) live in downtown Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. One of the many moments that stood out in the evening was a stunning performance by country superstar Carrie Underwood. Underwood, who is resuming her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in May, shared a filmed video of her Las Vegas performance of “Ghost Story,” complete with acrobatics that wowed the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Keith Urban Opens CMT Awards With a Blast

Country superstar Keith Urban opened up the annual CMT Awards on Monday night (April 11) with a blast, bringing fans to their feet. The songwriter and performer dedicated his opening performance at the 2022 awards show to his fellow “Wild Hearts” by playing his top-10 song of the same name to commence the show.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Summer of Soul’ Festival Returns to Harlem in 2023

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of winning an Oscar for best documentary feature and a Grammy for best music film, Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” continues to make an impact — this time with festival organizers. Harlem Festival of Culture, a reimagined version of the weeks-long festival at the center of the film, will take place in the summer of 2023 at Marcus Garvey Park, the site of the concerts in the film (it was called Mount Morris Park at the time of the original 1969 Harlem Cultural...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
American Songwriter

The 22 Best Loretta Lynn Quotes

Loretta Lynn is one of the Queens of Country Music. She has written indelible songs for decades but she raised even more eyebrows when she worked with White Stripes frontman Jack White and released songs like “Portland, Oregon.”. But what might someone with decades of experience in the music...
MUSIC
HeySoCal

LA jazz legend Barbara Morrison dies

Los Angeles jazz legend Barbara Morrison, who performed on a pair of Grammy-nominated albums, produced another and founded a performing arts theater and jazz/blues museum in Leimert Park, died Wednesday at age 72. Morrison’s friend, Cathy Segal-Garcia, who began a GoFundMe page in early March when Morrison was hospitalized for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
MUSIC
Secret LA

This Daft Punk-Inspired Musical Journey Just Opened At Wisdome LA

It’s official: the futuristic performance inspired by Daft Punk’s musical legacy is now open in LA!. Electronic band One More Time takes over the futuristic 360 LED pyramid stage of Wisdome LA, accompanied by state-of-the-art lasers and special effects. The mind-blowing performance mixes the latest technology with iconic Daft Punk songs that will take you for a trip around the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Cohen
Person
Cedric Burnside
Person
Valerie June
Person
Riff Raff
American Songwriter

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators: ‘4’ Times the Charm

It all started with “Anastasia.” On tour with Alter Bridge, Myles Kennedy received a rough demo of the track from Slash, who asked him to work on it. “I remember sitting in the back of the tour bus and in hotels in the U.K., trying to come up with what I was going to do, then sending it back, and that was the genesis of the song,” says Kennedy of the track. The song was later cut on Apocalyptic Love, the 2012 debut of Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nubya Garcia#Built To Spill#Covid
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “Mr. Blue Sky,” Electric Light Orchestra

Today’s forecast for music enthusiasts is showing sliding cellos with vocoded vocals and a 100 percent chance of blue sky—“Mr. Blue Sky” that is. “Mr. Blue Sky” is a song from the discography of the English rock band Electric Light Orchestra (ELO). The song first appeared on the band’s seventh studio album, Out of the Blue, which was released in 1977. Today, the track is widely considered to be ELO’s signature song, but the song itself only ever reached the number six spot on the U.K. Singles chart and 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Song “Sidelines”

Phoebe Bridgers has a new song on the way, titled “Sidelines.” It arrives with Hulu’s serial adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends, and it’s out at midnight on Friday (April 15). Watch a trailer for the show below. “Sidelines” is the first new...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Festival
Variety

A2IM Previews Indie Week Panels: Queerness, NFTs and Advocacy

Click here to read the full article. The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) will host its four-day annual conference, A2IM Indie Week, in New York City after two years of an all-virtual event (although virtual options are still available). The itinerary for this year’s conference includes numerous panels, networking events, and workshops, with 80% of the topics devoted to the business of music and 20% dedicated to the culture of music — and a preview of what’s in store suggests a wide range of topics. Three discussion panels were previewed. The “Investing in Queer Artists Year Round: Pushing Past Pride...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce Red Rocks Concert and More US Dates

It’s a lucky day for Alison Krauss and Robert Plan fans! The duo announced they will add a second leg of their U.S. tour with tickets becoming available on April 15. The duo’s first international tour was announced late last year following the release of their new album Raise the Roof. The new summer dates include shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheater, L.A.’s Greek Theatre, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, and more shows on the east coast. Pre-sales for all newly added tour dates begin at 10 a.m. EDT on April 12th, before the general on-sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, April 15th. Find tickets and more information HERE.
MUSIC
CNET

Tinder Is Bringing Back Festival Mode for Musical Matches

Tinder is reviving a feature to help daters match with their fellow music festival attendees. Festival Mode, which was launched in 2019, is available through Tinder's Explore tab. Daters can pick which festivals they're planning on going to and match with others also attending. "Festival Mode gives you a chance...
CELL PHONES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy