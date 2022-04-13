ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGCL News — Spring Storms Arrive

By WGCL NEWSROOM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms are moving into Indiana today. Wednesday evening could bring significant storms to southern Indiana. The National Weather Service reports that thunderstorms are likely beginning tonight around 5:00 pm until midnight. The storm spans much of the central portion of the United States, with blizzard conditions across Montana and...

