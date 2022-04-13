ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Review: High Voltage Stars Heat Up Edger Winter’s Sizzling Tribute To His Guitar Slinging ‘Brother Johnny’

By Hal Horowitz
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Edgar Winter and Various Artists

Brother Johnny

(Quarto Valley Records)

3 1/2 out of 5 stars

Call it the ultimate labor of love.

After Johnny Winter’s 2014 death, multi-instrumentalist brother Edgar, who had recorded and played with him often, felt that organizing a musical homage so close to his passing didn’t feel appropriate. But after a few years, the younger Winter was encouraged by others, including his wife, to move forward with it. The result is this heartfelt 17 track set, years in the making, which finds Edgar calling on a diverse group of high-profile stars to assist a core band that he helms.

It’s an impressive lineup. Musicians who were either influenced by Johnny (Joe Bonamassa, Derek Trucks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Doyle Bramhall ll, Warren Haynes), wanted to contribute—like fellow Texans Billy Gibbons, David Grissom—or peers like Bobby Rush and Joe Walsh, take turns on a batch of Winter classics, many of them covers that the guitarist crafted in his own style.

Not surprisingly, Edgar plays on everything, takes lead vocals on about half the selections, and helped match songs with artists. He also wrote two new compositions. The acoustic Delta “Lone Star Blues” where he shares lead vocals with Keb’ Mo’ (who lays down multiple guitars), speaks in the first-person voice of Johnny recounting his life story from obscurity to an uncomfortable relationship with superstardom. The closing “End of the Line” is an earnest if somewhat sappy, string accompanied ballad about death that leaves the generally high voltage album off on a meditative moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eu77E_0f7yPhcS00

The bulk of the generous hour and a quarter collection is packed with rugged, mostly rocking, and energized performances, clearly emotionally motivated, displaying the contributors’ love of the songs, vocals, and playing that made Winter’s blues based attack so iconic.

Bonamassa smokes on slide for the opening “Mean Town Blues” that explodes with the same passion and intensity Johnny exuded in his prime. Shepherd lays down a sizzling solo on “Still Alive and Well” and Gibbons blasts off while dueling with Derek Trucks on a fiery “I’m Yours and I’m Hers,” an album highlight.

Walsh shares lead vocals (but leaves the guitar to David Grissom) with Edgar for “Johnny B. Goode” as the latter adds piano and alto sax. Haynes brings his A-game to a tough “Memory Pain” with a soaring guitar solo and his growling voice which mirrors Johnny’s.

Selected quieter moments provide a respite from the sonic fireworks with Michael McDonald holding firm on Winter’s bittersweet “Stranger” and Bramhall ll going solo unplugged on a faithful version of Robert Johnson’s “When You Got a Good Friend,” which Winter included in his high profile 1969 Columbia debut. The late Taylor Hawkins makes a surprise appearance as a singer on a scorching “Guess I’ll Go Away.” Shepherd revs up on a drive down “Highway 61 Revisited” and Steve Lukather pounds out a credible “Rock N’ Roll Hoochie Koo” staying true to the original.

Oddly, material from Winter’s later albums for Alligator is MIA as is anything after 1977. That’s a major omission since some of Johnny’s finest work was during those decades and deserves the attention. Surely a rather rote reading of the already over-recorded “Stormy Monday Blues,” even with a punchy solo from Robben Ford, could have been jettisoned in lieu of additional Winter penned tunes.

That doesn’t detract from the overall excellence of this tribute and it may leave the door open for a volume two. At the very least, Brother Johnny should send blues fans, or those new to his catalog, back to the initial recordings to appreciate the legendary guitarist’s talents at their most inspired.

Photo by Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Perhaps the most recognizable and popular song by the legendary American songwriter and performer Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone” certainly crystalized the artist going electric. With it, the folk lifestyle and image he’d cultivated went in the rear-view mirror. The Origins. Dylan first released “Like a...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators: ‘4’ Times the Charm

It all started with “Anastasia.” On tour with Alter Bridge, Myles Kennedy received a rough demo of the track from Slash, who asked him to work on it. “I remember sitting in the back of the tour bus and in hotels in the U.K., trying to come up with what I was going to do, then sending it back, and that was the genesis of the song,” says Kennedy of the track. The song was later cut on Apocalyptic Love, the 2012 debut of Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Out today: Listen to Taylor Hawkins sing on new Edgar Winter album

Today sees the release of the new album by Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny. A tribute to his older brother, the late blues legend Johnny Winter, it features guest appearances from a host of famous names, including Joe Bonamassa, Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Steve Lukather, Doyle Bramhall II, Robben Ford, Michael McDonald, Keb' Mo', Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ringo Starr, Derek Trucks and Joe Walsh.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Johnny Winter
Person
Billy Gibbons
Person
Edgar Winter
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Robben Ford
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Doyle Bramhall
Person
Derek Trucks
Person
Bobby Rush
Guitar World Magazine

Derek Sherinian taps Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Nuno Bettencourt, Zakk Wylde, Michael Schenker and more for new album, Vortex

Derek Sherinian has announced his new album Vortex, for which he’s recruited an entire legion of electric guitar A-listers. For his upcoming effort, the ex-Dream Theater keyboardist has recruited Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Steve Stevens, Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde, as well as Mike Stern, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal and Michael Schenker.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Quarto Valley Records#Texans
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
American Songwriter

Carrie Underwood Soars with Performance of “Ghost Story” for CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards took place Monday night (April 11) live in downtown Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. One of the many moments that stood out in the evening was a stunning performance by country superstar Carrie Underwood. Underwood, who is resuming her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in May, shared a filmed video of her Las Vegas performance of “Ghost Story,” complete with acrobatics that wowed the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Keith Urban Opens CMT Awards With a Blast

Country superstar Keith Urban opened up the annual CMT Awards on Monday night (April 11) with a blast, bringing fans to their feet. The songwriter and performer dedicated his opening performance at the 2022 awards show to his fellow “Wild Hearts” by playing his top-10 song of the same name to commence the show.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

George Strait Wins First CMT Award for Performance of the Year

George Strait took home his first-ever Country Music Television award Monday night (April 11) for Performance of the Year. His rendition of “Is Anybody Going to San Antone” from the CMT Giants: Charley Pride special won him the award against fellow nominees Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, LANY, Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight, Breland, and Blanco Brown.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Newport Jazz Festival Announces Lineup

With the Newport Jazz Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on July 29 – 31, the stellar lineup has been announced. The Festival’s Instagram account shared the news, writing, “THE 2022 NEWPORT JAZZ LINEUP IS HERE! We can’t wait to see you at Fort Adams this summer, July 29-31. Get your 3-Day tickets now!”
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

The 22 Best Loretta Lynn Quotes

Loretta Lynn is one of the Queens of Country Music. She has written indelible songs for decades but she raised even more eyebrows when she worked with White Stripes frontman Jack White and released songs like “Portland, Oregon.”. But what might someone with decades of experience in the music...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy