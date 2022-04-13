ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Checking in with Megan Jasper, CEO of Seattle’s Legendary Sub Pop Records

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3E34_0f7yPNA200

Megan Jasper is a true success story. This is funny because she works for the (legendary) record label, Sub Pop, which often bills itself as “Going out of business since 1988.” Clever marketing aside, Jasper is a beacon in the industry. From starting at the label as an intern to becoming its CEO, Jasper oversees quite a bit of music history and future-making from her Seattle-based office.

In the conversation below, American Songwriter asked Jasper about her first days on the job (make sure you check the Kurt Cobain story ). Jasper is also gracious enough to give insight into what a label looks for when potentially signing a new band, how the label looks to honor its local and global music communities and what she loves most about music.

American Songwriter: How did you first fall in love with music?

Megan Jasper: I don’t remember a moment of falling in love with music but I do remember it always playing a really important role in my life. My parents always had the radio on so I grew up listening to a lot of top 40 hits and oldies. I also fell down The Beatles rabbit hole and felt fairly obsessed with every album. But when I discovered punk rock as a teenager, my life truly changed.

AS: How did you find yourself at Sub Pop?

MJ: In 1989 I was on tour with Dinosaur Jr., selling merch and working as a roadie. I fell in love with Seattle when we stopped there for a show at the Central Tavern (with Tad and The Screaming Trees opening). The city was beautiful, the music scene was so vibrant and it felt like it could be a fun and inexpensive place to live.

I met Bruce and Jonathan, Sub Pop’s co-founders, at the show and I was asking them a lot of questions about living in Seattle. They told me to pop into the office if I decided to make the move. A few months later, I found myself in Seattle with a suitcase and a backpack. I went straight to the Sub Pop offices that next morning and was given an internship.

AS: What were your initial responsibilities and how did you grow into the position you’re in today?

MJ: I spent the first day of my internship mailing Cat Butt records to college radio stations and I was hired later that day to be the label’s receptionist. I was as thrilled as a pig in shit. When I worked at that front desk there was no such thing as “the internet” and we had one computer for the entire company to use (I mean, it was the 1900s…).

Along with directing phone traffic and supporting much of the communication within the company, I also wrote a monthly newsletter that was mailed out to bands and contacts. I vividly remember Kurt Cobain being upset because he wasn’t receiving them. Kurt thought that I had lost his address (the truth is that he had moved twice in a short time period) and so he wrote his name and address on the wall next to my desk. We have that chunk of the wall hanging in our offices today.

Over time, I continued doing whatever jobs needed to be done and I eventually went into sales and did payroll on the side. After being laid off in 1991 and after years of music distribution experience (I was able to keep selling Sub Pop records), I came back to Sub Pop to run their marketing and sales departments. I was fortunate to receive continued promotions and a few years ago was given the CEO title.

AS: What role does the label play in both Seattle music and global music?

MJ: I like to hope that Sub Pop is a good neighbor in both the Seattle and global music communities. Our peer labels are friends and so many of the bands are friends, no matter who releases their records. Ultimately, though, I think our true role is to document the work of great artists and to make sure that their music reaches as many people as possible.

Oftentimes in releasing these records, we are also documenting a place and time. I think that’s what’s so cool about Sub Pop’s earliest recordings; those records take the listener back to a time that changed the world.

AS: What do you look for in a new band when thinking about bringing them into the label?

MJ: We consider so many things when we talk about signing an artist. The first thing that we talk about is the music. Is it so fucking great that we can’t imagine the world without it? Or can we imagine not being a home for this particular artist? Does it stand out and would it stand out on our roster?

The next thing that we consider is whether we’d work well with the artist. We like to learn what the artist’s goals are and we ask ourselves if we’d be able to assist them in reaching those goals. If we think that’s possible and we know that we all get along super well, we see if we can create an agreement that works for both the artist and Sub Pop.

But mostly we’re just looking for really great music made by really great people.

AS: How do you ensure you honor the past of the label while also looking to the future?

MJ: I love this question because it’s so important to do both of these things and hopefully do them really well. We honor our past in a number of different ways. We honor the label’s history by continuing to re-release certain records that continue to feel important and relevant. We also spotlight numerous releases on their anniversaries in hopes of turning new people on to those records or just reminding people of a specific record’s importance.

And, of course, we often find ourselves storytelling. There are so many fun stories to share and hopefully, those stories will continue to be passed along to other curious music lovers. We look to the future by signing new and exciting artists whose music leads the way for all of us. And the past, present, and future all seem to collide when we have the opportunity to release a new Mudhoney record.

AS: What are you most looking forward to regarding the future of the label?

MJ: I always look forward to the new records that will smack me in my face with their greatness.

AS: What do you love most about music?

MJ: I love that music can instantly change my mood or my day. I love that I can blast some music while I go running and I feel so completely present in that moment; I don’t find myself thinking about the day or the evening, I’m just running and loving the music that I’m listening to.

I love that music is my medicine. Porridge Radio, SAULT, Fiona Apple, and Lael Neale carried me through the early days of the pandemic. Weyes Blood carried me through the shock of the 2016 presidential election. Music has changed my life and directed my life and I love that too.

Photo courtesy Megan Jasper

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins: drugs found in body of Foo Fighters drummer

The Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had at least 10 substances in his body when he died suddenly in Bogotá, according to a preliminary toxicology test carried out by Colombian authorities. The 50-year-old musician was found dead in his hotel room on Friday afternoon, hours before the band was...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Carrie Underwood Soars with Performance of “Ghost Story” for CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards took place Monday night (April 11) live in downtown Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. One of the many moments that stood out in the evening was a stunning performance by country superstar Carrie Underwood. Underwood, who is resuming her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in May, shared a filmed video of her Las Vegas performance of “Ghost Story,” complete with acrobatics that wowed the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Keith Urban Opens CMT Awards With a Blast

Country superstar Keith Urban opened up the annual CMT Awards on Monday night (April 11) with a blast, bringing fans to their feet. The songwriter and performer dedicated his opening performance at the 2022 awards show to his fellow “Wild Hearts” by playing his top-10 song of the same name to commence the show.
MUSIC
BBC

Megan Thee Stallion countersued by record label in album dispute

Megan Thee Stallion's record label is countersuing the rapper, weeks after she filed a lawsuit against them. It's over a row about what constitutes an album, with 1501 Certified Entertainment saying her Something For Thee Hotties record does not qualify. Megan has already claimed it does meet the conditions for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Fiona Apple
Rolling Stone

Lucius Say Harry Styles Denied Them Featured Credit on ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Click here to read the full article. Lucius have spoken out about not being fairly credited for their work on Harry Styles’ Fine Line song “Treat People With Kindness.” In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the duo said they felt they were denied a featured artist credit on the track after making significant contributions. Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig are listed in the liner notes for the 2019 song as vocalists, but did not receive a prominent featured artist credit on streaming platforms. In the interview, the band recounted how they’d been in the studio with Styles working on...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Pop#Music History#Checking In
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley

For a time in 2006, Gnarles Barkley’s song “Crazy” was the biggest in the world. You practically couldn’t go anywhere in the world without hearing it on the radio, over speakers in a store, or on your friend’s playlist. The song—with its relatable-yet-surreal lyrics, vocal and production performances—and the new duo of CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse, were everywhere.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit ‘No Vacancy’ Re-Enters a Past Era of Songwriters, Artists

“The Chelsea was like a dollhouse in the ‘Twilight Zone,’ with a hundred rooms, each a small universe,” recounted Patti Smith in her 2010 book “Just Kids.” Living and loving and writing inside Hotel Chelsea, where the music poet lived 1969 through 1971 with then-partner and life-long soulmate artist Robert Mapplethorpe. There, both created and found myriad inspirations for their art. The Chelsea was also a creative precursor to Smith’s 1975 debut Horses and a place she would later reside again on her own in the ’90s. Before Smith and Mapplethorpe planted themselves in Chelsea, a young Leonard Cohen, who occupied room 424 in 1968, would later recount a secret rendezvous with a young rocker Janis Joplin—And clenching your fist for the ones like us / Who are oppressed by the figures of beauty / You fixed yourself, you said: Well, never mind / We are ugly but we have the music—in his 1974 song “Chelsea Hotel #2.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
American Songwriter

Review: High Voltage Stars Heat Up Edger Winter’s Sizzling Tribute To His Guitar Slinging ‘Brother Johnny’

Call it the ultimate labor of love. After Johnny Winter’s 2014 death, multi-instrumentalist brother Edgar, who had recorded and played with him often, felt that organizing a musical homage so close to his passing didn’t feel appropriate. But after a few years, the younger Winter was encouraged by others, including his wife, to move forward with it. The result is this heartfelt 17 track set, years in the making, which finds Edgar calling on a diverse group of high-profile stars to assist a core band that he helms.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy