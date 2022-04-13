ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics: 3 surprise Nets that could torch Cs in postseason

By Andrew Hughes
hardwoodhoudini.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Celtics fans should know what’s coming in their Eastern Conference quarterfinals matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, who just defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the No. 7-No. 8 NBA Play-in game. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are going to torch a Cs defense that will be badly missing...

hardwoodhoudini.com

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
WausauPilot

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

No. 1 MIAMI HEAT (53-29) vs. No. 8 ATLANTA HAWKS (43-39) Season series: Heat, 3-1. Story line: Miami went out and added Kyle Lowry to the mix last summer, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and an array of shooters with an eye on contending for a title. So far, so good, but the Heat season won’t be measured by anything that happened in the regular season. Atlanta already has won a pair of Game 7-type games, topping Charlotte and then winning at Cleveland in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed. Clint Capela’s knee injury is going to be a major question for the Hawks, who have also been without John Collins. The Hawks have won 19 of their last 28 games so they should be brimming with confidence. The Heat have been resting for a week, a fortunate time for them since they were without center Bam Adebayo while he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy