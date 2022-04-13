ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara May Get Rid of Annual Clean Up Campaign

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a popular and helpful Santa Clara tradition. But the City is now studying alternatives to the Annual Cleanup Campaign and may get rid of it. It’s an idea that Councilwoman Karen Hardy...

Comments / 6

Patricia Fernandes
2d ago

SC city residents pay for this. If they do decide to stop it, then they should apply credits and not charge any further.

Cheryl Lambrecht
2d ago

I love the yearly clean up. I call it curb side come up. So many people come out to find treasure and they put it to good use. I've found so many useful items out there for my yard and sometimes furniture for my house.

