ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin says Biden's 'genocide' comments are wrong and unacceptable

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

April 13 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it categorically disagreed with U.S. President Joe Biden's description of Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide", and it accused Washington of hypocrisy.

Biden said on Tuesday that Russia's behaviour in Ukraine amounted to genocide in his view, using that word for the first time. read more

"We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. "This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed well-known crimes in recent times."

Biden told reporters on Tuesday "it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting".

Under international law, genocide is an intent to destroy - in whole or in part - a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcOIu_0f7yDcUd00
U.S. President Biden speaks to reporters while departing at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago

Biden had earlier called Putin a "war criminal", a comment Moscow angrily rejected and said had brought relations with the United States to the brink of collapse. read more

Putin on Tuesday dismissed accusations that Russia had committed war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where mass graves and tied bodies shot at close range were found after Russian troops withdrew, as "fake". read more

Moscow has said it believed the incident was staged.

Moscow's incursion into Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands and left Russia increasingly isolated on the world stage.

The Kremlin says it launched a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dmitry Peskov
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Kremlin#Ukraine#War Crimes#Ukrainian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy