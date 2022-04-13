Viva Fresh in Texas welcomes return of education sessions

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Food systems are struggling to contend with mounting threats presented by the pandemic, unfavorable commodity pricing, warfare, labor shortages, and worsening climatic conditions. As a result of these compounding factors, food prices are high and food availability is declining. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), international food prices reached an all-time high in February 2022, and the number of people facing food insecurity globally increased by an estimated 32% in 2021.1,2 Recent events not only expose current vulnerabilities in agricultural supply chains but also reveal how long-term trends could render the world unprepared to feed future populations. In this piece, we discuss current vulnerabilities in global food systems and explain how existing agricultural technology (AgTech) could help secure the world’s future food supply.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO