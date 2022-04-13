ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Viva Fresh in Texas welcomes return of education sessions

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith under two weeks until the 2022 Viva Fresh Expo opens the doors, the industry is preparing to gather to show its newest products and share ideas. And with that, the Texas International Produce Association has announced the lineup of education sessions. The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

Benzinga

AgTech Could Reinforce Strained Food Systems

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Food systems are struggling to contend with mounting threats presented by the pandemic, unfavorable commodity pricing, warfare, labor shortages, and worsening climatic conditions. As a result of these compounding factors, food prices are high and food availability is declining. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), international food prices reached an all-time high in February 2022, and the number of people facing food insecurity globally increased by an estimated 32% in 2021.1,2 Recent events not only expose current vulnerabilities in agricultural supply chains but also reveal how long-term trends could render the world unprepared to feed future populations. In this piece, we discuss current vulnerabilities in global food systems and explain how existing agricultural technology (AgTech) could help secure the world’s future food supply.
AGRICULTURE
