A Kwik Trip is closing on the south side of Faribault, while plans to build a new Kwik Trip on the north side of town are finally moving forward. The gas station on Ninth Avenue SW near Faribault Middle School is closing at the end of the month, according to a Kwik Trip spokesperson. All staff at that location have been offered positions at other area locations, David Niemi said. ...

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO