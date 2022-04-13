3 Things You Must See: Bird Poops On President Biden During Speech

There's going to be a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall when Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, celebrates her marriage to Peter Neal.The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer, and her fiance, Neal, 24, is in law school. “Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," she tweeted. "We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. Michael LaRosa,...
Comments / 0