Although Netflix subscribers have access to a wealth of mind-bending content and award-winning movies and television shows, most are choosing the latest weird series in the streamer's catalog. The meme-inspired Is It Cake? series has taken the top spot on the Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart, beating out The Adam Project and Inventing Anna. The show is also at the top of the TV Shows and Kids program charts. Fans of the series have been buzzing about it from the moment it was released on Friday.

TV SERIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO