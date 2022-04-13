ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

You Can Now Tell Alexa to Plant a Tree for You

By Brent Dirks
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone can now say a simple voice command to Amazon Alexa and help plant trees around the world. We’re taking a closer look at the new feature and how you can contribute. Amazon Alexa is a powerful voice assistant that can help you get tons of different tasks...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Germ-Killing Air Purifier With 50,000 Reviews Is Just $99 Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our health, it helps to stay proactive, which is why thousands of people are taking advantage of this air purifier deal on Amazon. The deal gets you the best-selling Germ Guardian Air Purifier for just $99.99 — the first time it’s been under $100 this year. Use the on-site coupon to get an additional 10% off, bringing the price down to just $90 (price will be reflected at checkout). Amazon Buy:Germ...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TechRadar

Massive Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

If you're looking to score a deal on Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets, then you're in luck. Today's Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets with up to 50% in savings and prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: When Is It, Predicted Deals and Everything Else We Know

Amazon Prime Day has evolved into one of the year's biggest shopping days. And as if Amazon wasn't already bursting with can't-miss deals across major categories like lifestyle, tech, home, clothing and more year-round, Prime Day is basically the culmination of the retailer's hottest savings — all conveniently packed into one major shopping event.
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace Perks

Click here to read the full article. Amazon isn’t the only marketplace around. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Up Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Ebooks#Plant
makeuseof.com

How Many Miles Does a Tesla Last Over Its Lifetime?

Electric cars are shaping up to be the future of clean transportation. As one of the most popular manufacturers of electric cars, people often wonder: how many miles does a Tesla battery last?. And what about individual charges? How many charges will it take to use up a Tesla battery?
CARS
AOL Corp

'Insanely good': Amazon just dropped a killer sale on LG TVs — save up to $400

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. I bought an LG TV way back in 2016, and I still love it. The picture is bright and colorful, I get great audio even without a soundbar and webOS is so fun and easy to use. If you have to buy a new television I'll always recommend one from LG, which is why it's so great that Amazon is having an absolutely killer sale on Alexa-enabled LG sets.
ELECTRONICS
International Business Times

Best Amazon Spring Deals On Echo (Alexa), Kindle, Fire & More!

International Business Times offers links to items to help our readers find interesting products. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here. Love a good bargain? Then you better open your Amazon account now. Amazon’s...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smart Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Better Indoors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Breathing in fresh, clean air has never been more vital for our health than now. Air purifiers offer the best way to cut down on coughing, irritated eyes, sneezing, headaches, and other symptoms caused by the tiny pollutants floating through your indoor space — and the next generation of machines allow you to take control of your air quality to a whole new level. The best smart air purifiers today boast intelligent features...
ELECTRONICS
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
1390 Granite City Sports

Alexa Can Help You Win Dream Getaway #60

If you've got an Echo device, Alexa can help you win your very own Dream Getaway. Here's how to get her to help on Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device. Alexa, Play Ninety-Eight-Point-One, Minnesota's New Country. Listen for Dream Getaway entry codes on Alexa...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy