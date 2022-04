Henry Cejudo has rejected Michael Bisping’s opinion that he is too small to overcome UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Last week, Henry Cejudo announced that he will be re-entering the USADA testing pool with the intention of returning to active competition. It comes almost two years after his initial retirement from mixed martial arts at UFC 249 and while he’s teased a comeback on several occasions, many didn’t really know whether or not he would pull the trigger on it.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO