Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
By FREIDA FRISARO, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
KWQC
2 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami have arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two young children after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies. “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” Odette Lysse Joassaint told...
A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
Four people are facing charges after police said they found a "criminal factory" inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade where cops seized guns, drugs and other fraudulent items. The bust happened at a home on Southwest 244th Terrace that Miami-Dade Police were watching after receiving reports that drugs were inside.
Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20, moments after he was released from a Miami jail. The musician, real name Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre earlier this week (March 16). He’d been arrested on a gun charge earlier in the week. As reported...
Beth Holloway is making an emotional return to Aruba, the Caribbean Island where her teen daughter Natalee Holloway disappeared during spring break 17 years ago. But the Alabama mom and television personality Nancy Grace, who joined her on the trip, weren’t met with the friendliest of welcomes. The pair...
A man from College Park is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing his mother in their apartment, authorities said. Junior Bernard Jr., 30, is being held without bail on first and second degree murder charges for killing his 61-year-old mother, Marlene Sloley, Prince George's County Police said. Police responded for...
Two Florida parents are accused of serving as drug dealers for their four children — all under age 12, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on the Florida Panhandle. The couple, ages 26 and 30, face four counts of child neglect for supplying their children with marijuana...
A Texas man who was adopted from Chile as a child learned only last year that he had been kidnapped from a mother who wanted him — and now, 38 years later, he has reunited with his biological family. Tyler Graf, 38, got the shock of his life on...
Police in Miami arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged 3 and 5, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.
A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a woman accused of stabbing her mother multiple times in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Brenda Villela, 27, was wanted after she allegedly stabbed her mother while the victim was driving near 7th Avenue and Elwood Street at about 5:30 a.m., police said.
One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A Florida man has been arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend’s grandmother on her 93rd birthday. Javier Rosado Martinez, 54, stands accused of one count of murder in the first degree over the March 13, 2022 death of 93-year-old Dolores Padilla-Marrero. “This is a tragic and heinous case,”...
Comments / 0