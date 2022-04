Folks here are all about paying it forward, celebrating first responders and those who serve, hand-ups, and welcoming newcomers into the fold. This has been especially true for my family and the Idaho family we've grown over the last seven years. Some might shrug that off, but military life has learned me that true friends are the family we choose. And our Idaho kin are among our greatest blessings.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO