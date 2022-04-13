ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JB Dunckel – “Corporate Sunset”

By James Rettig
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJB Dunckel, one half of the French duo Air, has announced a new solo album called Carbon, his follow-up to 2018’s H+. “When you burn it, it doesnʼt go away,”...

Stereogum

Tomberlin – “sunstruck”

At the end of the month, Tomberlin is releasing her sophomore album i don’t know who needs to ear this…. We’ve heard “tap,” “happy accident,” and the title track from it already, and today we’re getting one more single, “sunstruck.”. “This...
MUSIC
Stereogum

La Neve – “Rough Music”

This week, Downtown Boys’ Joey La Neve DeFrancesco is releasing a new La Neve EP, History Solved. Its title track and “Soft Power” were already put out as singles, and today we’re getting one more before the whole thing is out on Friday. “Rough Music” is a clanging, propulsive dance track. Check it out below.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Wild Pink - "Q. Degraw" On the first song of Wild Pink’s next era, John Ross sings with the same tender gentleness he’s always brought to the band, and the music unfolds with a familiar sense of grandeur. Yet “Q. Degraw” is such a distinct departure from Wild Pink’s A Billion Little Lights material that you can see why Ross has marked it off as something new. This is a song about struggling with health problems — “I’ve been to hell and back again,” Ross sings, from under piles of distortion. Fittingly, it’s darker and heavier than the prior record’s awestruck symphonies, its first few barebones strums quickly subsumed into the sounds of glacial post-rock and heavy shoegaze. There’s still a lot of light in this music, though, the sound of epiphany fighting its way through the darkness. “I know you’ve been to hell, too,” Ross confides near the end. “And I love you so much/ That I don’t want to end up like you.” —Chris.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Desire Detail Johnny Jewel–Produced Album Escape, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Desire—the Italians Do It Better project fronted by Megan Louise—announced the new album Escape in April 2020. Two years later, the album has a concrete release date: It’s out May 3 via Italians Do It Better. The album was produced by Johnny Jewel. Watch the video for the new song “Telling Me Lies,” plus find the album’s artwork and tracklist, below. Escape is the second Desire album after the 2009 debut II.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Preview Arcade Fire’s New Single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”

As you might have heard, Arcade Fire are preparing to release a new album, WE, next month. After sending a series of mysterious postcards to fans (and posting web ads), Arcade Fire debuted a few songs live at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre a few weeks ago, including lead single “The Lightning I, II.” Now, the band is sharing a preview of their next single, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”

Camila Cabello was the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, right after the release of the former Fifth Harmony member’s third solo album Familia. She performed two tracks from that album, “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak.” Cabello brought along the latter’s featured guest WILLOW, which marks Willow Smith’s SNL debut appearance. (And, yes, the show made fun of her dad Will during the Weekend Update segment for his Oscars controversy.) Watch the performances below.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Prince Was A Teetotaler’: Winery’s Novel Defense in ‘Purple Rain’ Trademark Dispute

Click here to read the full article. An Ohio winery now locked in a legal battle with Prince’s estate has floated a novel defense for its “Purple Rain” trademark, saying the late musician’s famed aversion to alcohol means consumers would never link his legacy to its adult beverages. “To the extent Prince was famous, he was equally famous for his disdain of alcohol,” lawyers for L’uva Bella Winery write in a new motion filed with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board amid the ongoing dispute. “Prince was a teetotaler who despised alcohol,” the filing obtained by Rolling Stone continues. “Prince never...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Britney Spears gives a glimpse of her 'small belly' after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in flattering feminine suit and flower garland

Princess Anne's eclectic wardrobe during her five-day royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea alongside husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has delighted royal fans. Looking radiant in a fitted cream ensemble to attend an event in Port Moresby on Tuesday, the Princess Royal styled a seriously chic jacket and skirt combo. The 71-year-old royal wore a gorgeous wrap blazer that cinched in at the waist, highlighting her feminine silhouette.
WORLD
WJTV 12

Sunset Concert Series returns to the Rez

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rez Life Sunset Concert Series will return on March 31, 2022, at Lakeshore Park in Rankin County. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature the Travelin Jane Band. There will be food and beverage vendors at the event. Tickets will be available the day […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Stereogum

Stream The Twangy Austin Indie Band Good Looks’ Compelling Debut Album Bummer Year

Good Looks are one of those bands that blur the line between indie rock and alt-country, which means I am particularly susceptible to their charms, but please believe me when I say their debut album Bummer Year is impressive. If the sound of Wednesday covering Drive-By Truckers was appealing to you, this probably will be too, though Good Looks are more about crystalline clarity than fuzz.
AUSTIN, TX
Stereogum

Nightlands – “Moonshine”

The War On Drugs bassist Dave Hartley has announced a new album under his Nightlands moniker. Titled Moonshine, Hartley’s new project is out in July and follows 2017’s I Can Feel The Night Around Me. Today, Hartley is sharing the album’s title track, which also has a music video by Daniel Fox and Ray Lynch.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream SAULT’s New Surprise Album AIR

Mysterious UK music collective SAULT only just released their 2021 album NINE 10 months ago. Before that, they’d released four albums in two years, including 2020’s Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise), and 2019’s 7 and 5. Now, after teasing something on their Instagram, SAULT have surprise-released a new project: AIR. It’s available to stream via Bandcamp. You can stream the album below, and/or get the full digital album via Bandcamp’s Name Your Price download.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Florida’s The Fest Lineup Once Again Has Every Punk Band

The Fest, the annual gathering of punk bands in Gainesville, Florida around Halloween, has announced the lineup for its 20th iteration. It’s going down in venues around Gainesville this Oct. 28-30, and it once again features every punk band on Earth. Topping the bill are a whopping six veteran...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Rolling Stone

Two Members of Legendary Reggae Act Mighty Diamonds Die in Same Week

Click here to read the full article. Tragedy struck the legendary roots reggae act Mighty Diamonds this week as two founding members — lead singer Donald “Tabby” Shaw and longtime band mate Fitzroy “Bunny” Simpson — both died within days of each other. On Tuesday, March 29, Shaw was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the Mighty Diamonds’ native Jamaica, where the prolific trio were one of the country’s longest-running and most venerated reggae acts. Shaw was 67. Three days later, on April 1, Simpson died at the age of 71 at an undisclosed hospital following a long battle with...
MUSIC

