The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that inflation showed no signs of stopping as inflation hit a 40-year high in March over the past year, in a blow to President Joe Biden. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past twelve months before seasonal adjustment. The move comes as Americans continue to see rising gas prices as the international community has severely restricted Russian-imported oil in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Gasoline, shelter, and food contributed the most to inflation. The index for energy rose by 11.0 per...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO