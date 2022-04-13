You’ll Have to Pay More for Gas in These 7 Idaho Cities

Why would we all be doomed 100 million years ago, you ask? I've got one word for you: dinosaurs. When Jurassic Park first hit theaters in 1993, I was only six years old. Just like every other kid in America in 1993, I was all in on the dinosaur craze. I remember learning more about dinosaurs and when they existed in school. It was always so wild to me to think that huge reptilian beasts walked the very earth that we know and exist on.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO