ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Tyquan Thornton (WR, Baylor)

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAax4_0f7xSQWn00

The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2022 NFL draft with eight total draft picks. Given the team’s aggressive nature to acquire proven talent instead of rolling the dice on young prospects in the early rounds, the Rams won’t make their first selection until the third round at pick No. 104.

I wouldn’t consider the wide receiver position a massive need for Los Angeles, but the team got a glimpse at how important it is to have depth at the position just this past season. And with Robert Woods gone, the Rams may want to find someone to work alongside Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp, and Van Jefferson.

We know that Sean McVay loves to take at least one skill position player in every draft, so there’s a possibility the team adds a wideout later this month. So with that in mind, the first wide receiver prospect that I’ll be taking a look at ahead of the 2022 NFL draft is Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor.

Background

Thornton was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, where he attended Booker T. Washington High in Florida. Instead of staying close to home and attending Miami (FL) in college, Thornton elected to commit to Baylor.

During his time at Baylor, Thornton had an inconsistent role on the team until 2021. Thornton would accumulate 1,294 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 81 receptions in his first three years at Baylor. But in his senior season, Thornton recorded 62 catches, 948 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns.

At the NFL scouting combine, Thornton would put on a show, running a blazing 4.28 40-yard dash (best among WR) and recording a 36.5-inch vertical jump (9th among WR). After not conducting the three-cone drill or the 20-yard shuttle at the scouting combine, he did those drills at Baylor’s Pro Day, producing a 7.25 three-cone and a 4.39 20-yard shuttle (both would’ve been 10th among WR).

How he fits the Rams

Thornton doesn’t have a ton of production coming into the NFL, but it’s not due to a lack of talent. Baylor has struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position since Robert Griffin III and it’s affected the wide receiver prospects that have come through in recent years.

Despite the shaky quarterback play at Baylor, Thornton flashed his potential as a speedy deep threat at the next level. Thornton showed that he has no trouble racing past defenders, getting himself open quite often with just his speed.

McVay has shown that he loves to have a vertical threat in the offense, (as evidenced by the Tutu Atwell selection last year, though, it has yet to pan out), and with Odell Beckham Jr. still undecided in free agency, the Rams could target someone like Thornton to give Matthew Stafford another weapon.

Draft projection

In most mock drafts, Thornton is projected to be selected in the fourth round. There are mock drafts where he goes in the third or the fifth, but the consensus seems to be the fourth round as this year’s class appears to be another formidable group.

Thornton undoubtedly improved his draft stock with his performance at the scouting combine, which could cause a team to draft him earlier than expected. Speed is lethal in the NFL and everyone is searching for the next Tyreek Hill, something that is far easier said than done.

If the Rams want to add Thornton to their already-dynamic offense, they’ll likely need to use one of their first two picks in the draft (pick No. 104 or No. 142) on him. Once again, the wide receiver position isn’t a glaring need for the Rams, but we all know McVay loves to draft skill players.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

USC Standout RB Meet With Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 13 MR. FOOTBALL IN HOUSTON According to reports, USC running back Keaontay Ingram recently visited the Texans as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram initially was a member of Texas' running back room before leaving following the firing of Tom Herman.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Working With NFL Draft Prospect

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III knows all about the NFL Draft experience and everything that leads up to it. He’s going to be giving some of that knowledge to one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class. Griffin III is attending the Cincinnati Bearcats’ spring practice...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Yardbarker

Seahawks Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds. Over the next month...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

2022 NFL Draft: Best bets to be the first QB, RB, WR, OL selected

The thing that makes the NFL draft most fun is the number of different positions there are on a football field. If you're picking high in the first round, how does the best cornerback compare to the best wide receiver available? You can draft in the mid-teens and still get the best player available at a position of need - like linebacker, safety, or interior offensive line. The No. 1 pick in a given year could be a quarterback, pass-rusher, or offensive lineman.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles land an edge rusher, dynamic WR in Mel Kiper's latest 2-round NFL mock draft

Mel Kiper just released his latest mock draft for ESPN and it’s a two-round selection projection that has the Eagles filling multiple needs. Kiper has four quarterbacks, 12 wide receivers, and four edge rushers who could all land in the top seven picks, with big names like Sauce Gardner, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Travon Walker all off the board early.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#American Football#Rams 2022#Wr#Baylor#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers to host 2 more QBs for predraft visits

If the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft, it won’t be because of a lack of preparedness. It seems the entirety of the Steelers offseason draft focus has been focused on this group of quarterbacks. Pittsburgh already had Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell in for visits and now according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, two more are on the way.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA players react to Hawks beating Cavaliers in play-in game

Trae Young scored 32 of his 38 total points in the second half on Friday to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 107-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament. Atlanta trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half before cutting the deficit to 10 points at halftime. Young had only six points at the intermission but fueled a monstrous run in the second half to lead the Hawks back and claim the win and the eighth seed.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Top Pass Rushers for Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft

Currently, the Atlanta Falcons hold the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While there are many needs that must be addressed in the draft. For example, the Falcons traded away longtime QB Matt Ryan and WR Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 season. To me, you can draft a first-round WR talent in the second round and QB is not an immediate need.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy