Crisis? Iowans Are Willing to Travel for Used Car Contentment

By Johnny Marks
 2 days ago
The thought of buying a used car in 2022 is alarming. Unless you really need a car, this is not a great time to be looking. The cost of a used car has increased by 37% from December 2020 to December 2021. Used car inventory is low and many...

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

