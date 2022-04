An early frontrunner on American Idol season 20 has been MIA, and now the show has announced the contestant has quit. Kenedi Anderson won the coveted platinum ticket at her audition and set herself apart from the other contestants. But she has unexpectedly pulled out of the competition. American Idol and Anderson confirmed the news, too. The announcement has led to many queries from Kenedi’s fans. They naturally want to know what happened to Kenedi Anderson and why she quit Idol. Kenedi didn’t state a specific reason, but her social media followers are speculating the possible reasons.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO