Vicki Nohrden gains endorsements in State Assembly race

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
Vicki Nohrden.

Nohrden running for new district that includes three counties: San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz

Vicki Nohrden, candidate for Assembly District 30, recently received an endorsement from Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Sacramento). AD 30 is a new, open district following the redistricting process. The district includes three counties: San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz.

Kiley, now running for congress, states “It is really good to know even though this will be my last year in the Assembly we have a real fighter you’re going to be sending up there in Vicki Nohrden.”

“I’m running to stand up for families, for education choice and parents’ rights, for less government control of businesses, and for taxpayers who feel bullied by Sacramento,” says Nohrden. Her platform includes, “No labels … let’s take the labels out of politics.”

Other endorsements include Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, Senator Shannon Grove, Supervisor San Luis Obispo County Debbie Arnold, Mayor Pismo Beach Ed Waage, and San Luis Obispo County Assessor Tom Bordonaro Jr.

Nohrden has spent 25 years as a family advocate and community leader. Her public service has included classrooms, front rooms, boardrooms, and courtrooms throughout our region. Her business career began in real estate and later as a youth director at the Presbyterian Church in Carmel impacting youth on school campuses. Her public service continued as a CASA — a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children — and later a family liaison in the juvenile justice system. Nohrden continued her advocacy work with a focus on mental health. She also served as a member of a Civil Grand Jury overseeing claims of government corruption, accountability, and management.

Elections
