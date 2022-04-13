ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Local 9-year-old raises thousands for heart disease

By Chloe Sparks
 3 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A 9-year old girl in Marianna is one of the American Heart Association’s top 15 kid fundraisers in the southeast.

Heart Association officials went to Lyla Swearingen’s school to present her with an award for all of her achievements.

Swearingen is being named the 2022 Top Fundraiser for the American Heart Association’s kids heart challenge.

This year alone she raised more than $5,000 for the organization.

But she’s been fundraising since she was 6-years-old.

“In second grade, her dad passed away the summer before that,” Swearingen’s Mother Ashley Rackley said. “So then when she learned about the heart association and raising money, I knew it was coming.”

That’s when Rackley and Lyla set up her lemonade stand.

“Because I just want to help other people not have to die,” Swearingen said.

Over the past few years, Swearingen has sold more than $10,000 worth of lemonade and she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“You know she came up to me when we did the kickoff and she wanted to have my job so we made her that honorary member of our team,” The American Heart Association Youth Director Bronwyn Cook said.

Swearingen is now an honorary American Heart Association youth director just like Cook.

If you or your child would like to help raise money for this cause, click this link.

