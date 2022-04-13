Motorsports Minute: Josef Newgarden

Four Cup drivers will participate in this weekend’s Truck Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Harrison Burton all return to the series in an attempt to better prepare for Sunday’s Cup race. After last year’s debut of Bristol dirt, this weekend marks just the second time since 1970 that NASCAR has taken the Cup Series to a track with a dirt surface. However, the Truck Series competed at Eldora Speedway, a half-mile dirt track, from 2013-2019. In addition to Bristol’s dirt race in 2021, the series also added an event at the storied Knoxville Speedway in Iowa last July and returns this year on June 18.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO