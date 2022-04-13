ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

University of Nebraska Entomologist Developing Next-Generation Mosquito Bait Station

By Brad Harbison
pctonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded University of Nebraska–Lincoln a three-year, $1.43 million grant to support the development of a more effective mosquito bait station. Bait stations look simple but are a major tool in mosquito mitigation. In many cases, they’re rectangular devices about the size and...

www.pctonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Discovery of wheat's clustered chemical defenses creates new avenues for research

A research collaboration has helped to explain the chemical defenses that protect wheat plants against disease—opening potential new avenues of study in this globally cultivated crop. Researchers at the John Innes Centre leveraged recent advances in mapping of bread wheat's complex genome to make the discovery. The Osbourn and...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Nebraska State
Phys.org

Ancient ancestors evolved to be strong and snappy, study finds

Researchers led by the University of Bristol show that the earliest jaws in the fossil record were caught in a trade-off between maximizing their strength and their speed. Almost all vertebrates are jawed vertebrates, including humans, first evolving more than 400 million years ago and distinguished by their teeth-bearing jaws. Humans owe their evolutionary success to the evolution of jaws, which allowed animals to process a wider variety of foods.
SCIENCE
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Nebraska#Mosquitoes#Malaria#Melinda Gates Foundation#Lincoln
Phys.org

These countries have the most polluted air in the world, new report says

Not a single country met the World Health Organization's quality for air in 2021, a new study suggested. And consequently, millions are breathing polluted air that does not satisfy WHO health guidelines, according to the report that analyzed real-time air quality of 6,475 cities. Only 222 cities have the average...
INDIA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The BA.2 variant: What you need to know about the strain known as 'stealth omicron' in Arizona

As much of the country sets aside mask mandates and other pandemic restrictions, another version of the omicron coronavirus variant, known as BA.2, accounts for an increasing percentage of samples sequenced in Arizona.  While scientists aren’t ready to say it’s the dominant strain in the state, they say that the trend appears to be heading in that direction.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
Phys.org

Discovery of new sensory organ for perceiving vibrational signals in leafhoppers, spittlebugs and planthoppers

Scientist from the Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Discovery (CIBD) of the Natural History Museum in Berlin, from the ZUSE-Institute Berlin and from the RWTH Aachen University have discovered a new sensory organ for perceiving vibrational signals in leafhoppers, spittlebugs and planthoppers. The discovery of this new organ offers numerous new research opportunities, as some species of leafhoppers transmit economically important plant diseases. For biological pest control, a disruptive signal could be used to stop the insects from mating and thus inhibit their dispersal. The research is published in Biology Letters.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Researchers discover yeast self-destruct pathway

The cells of some yeast species undergo what appears to be a self-destruct process following certain kinds of stress, according to a new study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The findings suggest that these single-celled organisms, thought to be among the earliest forms of...
CANCER
Nature.com

Near infra-red labelling and tracking of corneal endothelial cells in-vivo

Following corneal transplantation, there is an initial, rapid decline in corneal endothelial cells (CECs) following surgery. Direct imaging of post-transplantation endothelial cells is only possible weeks after surgery and with a limited field of view. We have developed a labelling approach using 1,1"²-dioctadecyl-3,3,3"²,3"²-tetramethylindotricarbocyanine iodide (DIR) dye solution, that enables tracking of labelled CECs in vivo for at least 1Â month. Initial in vitro optimization, with assessments of dye concentration on fluorescence, cellular toxicity and cell migration, performed in propagated primary CECs. Subsequently, in vivo evaluation of cellular labelling was assessed within a rabbit wound healing model. Finally, real-time visualization of human cadaver donor tissue incubated in DIR transplanted into rabbits was achieved using a clinical confocal microscope. Results revealed detectable fluorescence increased with concentration to a plateau of 100Â Âµg/ml, with no toxicity of CECs at any concentration evaluated. DIR-labelled CECs were detectable in vivo up to 1Â month, and transplanted labelled donor graft could be visualized and were trackable in vivo. Acute endothelial rejection in 1 rabbit was evidenced by detectable DIR positive cells within the anterior chamber. DIR imaging allowed for detailed imaging of the transplanted human corneal endothelium, and enabled non-invasive observation of the corneal endothelial morphology following transplantation.
SCIENCE
Salon

Earth's oceans are teeming with mysterious viruses, new study finds

Earth's oceans are often called the last frontier, a nod to how unexplored the depths of the seas are. Indeed, it is estimated that 91 percent of all ocean life remains undiscovered. Yet beyond harboring mere animal and plant life, the ocean is also, curiously, a reservoir of viruses. Thousands and thousands of them.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Brazilian study finds COVID-19 cases and deaths higher in areas with electoral support for President Bolsonaro

In a study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), researchers from Sociedade Mineira de Infectologia and Associação Mineira de Epidemiologia e Controle de Infecções show a correlation between the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's denialist attitude to COVID-19 and higher COVID-19 incidence and mortality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Phys.org

A new understanding of how COVID infects humans

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation's National Deuteration Facility has provided deuterated cholesterol for international research to gain a better understanding of how the Spike protein of the COVID virus, SARS-Co-V-2, infects human cells through a membrane fusion mechanism. In deuterated compounds, hydrogen has been replaced by deuterium. Deuterated...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New insights into the structures and mechanisms of key proteins involved in microbial photosynthesis

In a study published in Nature Communications, scientists from Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, University of Liverpool, Riken Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research, and University of Tokyo, provide new insight into the atomic structures and synthesizing mechanisms of key photosynthetic proteins involved in microbial photosynthesis. Purple...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy