Mega Millions Jackpot Winner in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- Someone in Minnesota is a millionaire Wednesday. A single ticket sold in the state has won the jackpot in the Mega Millions game. The ticket drawn Tuesday night matched all six...

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
A Lucky Lottery Ticket Sold In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A lucky lottery ticket was sold at a Rochester convenience store a few days ago. According to the Minnesota State Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip store on S. Broadway (1933 Broadway Ave S) on March 31st. The ticket was sold for the state lottery’s Mega Multiplier Crossword scratch-off game and paid out a $200,000 prize.
ROCHESTER, MN
