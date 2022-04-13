ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Local real estate update: Home prices up, inventory down

By Guest Contributor
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nGLy_0f7x5m4B00
Written by Pete Dakin (right) with the help of Fred Bruen (left).

Market conditions are changing

– The annual spring Real Estate season has begun in North County. We are still saddled with a historically low supply of product for sale and strong buyer demand. Market conditions are changing.

In Quarter 1 of 2022, 256 homes were sold which reflects a drop of 32-percent in unit sales from Quarter 1 of 2021. The median Q1 2022 sales price was $678,350 compared to $575,000 in Q1 2021. That’s an 18-percent year-over-year increase in pricing. Even more extraordinary is the current median listed price of $724,000 on new listings coming to market today. Sellers are bullish and buyers continue to accept the price increases. New listings are off 22-percent year over year which adds to the pricing strength today. Rents are very strong.

Commercial property remains a mixed bag. Multi-family product is in demand due to the strength in rental demand and pricing. Retail is still choppy as is office product. Industrial warehouse demand is strong. Changing patterns of consumer consumption are reflected in the commercial demand equation.

Ag properties, in North County, are in demand primarily in the wine grape category. Grape pricing has stabilized at a manageable level for both growers and wineries over the past couple years. Escalating costs in the labor and materials category, pertaining to farming, are squeezing margins. Demand for Paso Robles fruit is solid. Water is and will remain the number one long-term concern.

Higher-end homes are enjoying their finest moment. Large Ranch properties, 200 acres and above, are also receiving more interest than ever before. In chaotic environments, wealth seeks safety. People don’t like to lose money and high-quality luxury and ranch product tends to be a preferred alternative to owning riskier assets.

The pandemic shook the confidence of many people and created a feeling of unease and angst. A constipated supply chain, raging inflation, a divided country, crime, and war have only added fuel to the emotional fire. These aforementioned facts have been the primary drivers in the Real Estate surge in America. COVID put everyone on notice and on the clock. COVID created clarity. When in doubt, do something.

As long as pricing is strong in the urban areas, North County pricing will remain strong. Supply of homes for sale in North County depends on new homes being built locally and in areas such as Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The supply situation will not change anytime soon.

What is changing is the inflationary surge throughout our economy. Rising interest rates create increased demand to beat the increase but also knock many buyers out of the market. Instead of ten Buyers for each home, we are seeing half as many buyers. Cash is king. It’s important to understand that rising rates create an exponential effect on the buying population. Things change quickly.

We live in the most prosperous country in the history of the world but it seems like we can’t get out of our own way. North County is blessed with natural resources and a political/government that seems to reflect our communities’ ideals. Our community is inclusive and welcoming. It’s the absence of energy vampires that creates a platform for innovation. Private and public leaders create the moral and ethical tone for success. Greatness is citizen-generated. Urban refugees feel this vibe which is why our ceiling remains high. Thank you for all of your help on this, Fred Bruen.

– By Pete Dakin and Fred Bruen, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Paso Robles, CA
Business
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Fruit#Inflation
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

4 Reasons a Home Isn't Selling in a Seller's Market

Even in a hot seller’s market, properties can go for months without offers. If your home’s features stand out in a bad way, it could be a turnoff for buyers. Move-in ready homes are always a plus, unless buyers have the cash and energy for renovating. You’re reading...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy