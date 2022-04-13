Artwork Planned for North Lawn of new St. Cloud City Hall

The city of St. Cloud hasn't given up on the possibility of draw strings for the clear/white compost city bags. Maintenance Supervisor for St. Cloud Public Works Dan Legatt says they are always looking for vendors who offer draw strings for their compost bags because he knows they are popular. Legatt says the draw strings and bags as a whole need to meet Biodegradable Product Institute standards. He says they have testing requirements for that product to meet to be compostable. Legatt says they are working with vendors to create this drawstring. He says it has to be so thick, strong and sturdy. Legatt says that draw string isn't breaking down in testing within 90 days to meet compostability standard therefore it's not BPI certified. He says it has to be durable enough that also breaks down to meet standards.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO