Saint Cloud, MN

Artwork Planned for North Lawn of new St. Cloud City Hall

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for...

