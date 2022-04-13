ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Cherokee; Mayes; Muskogee; Okmulgee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Rogers, southwestern Mayes, Wagoner, northwestern Cherokee, northwestern Muskogee, northeastern Okmulgee and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Stonebluff, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Claremore... Wagoner Owasso... Bixby Jenks... Glenpool Coweta... Pryor Creek Catoosa... Verdigris Chouteau... Haskell Inola... Oologah Porter... Foyil Taft... Boynton This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 222 and 259. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Muskogee, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee; Sequoyah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McIntosh, northwestern Sequoyah and northeastern Muskogee Counties through 200 AM CDT At 129 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Lake Eufaula State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Fort Gibson Checotah... Warner Webbers Falls... Oktaha Braggs... Rentiesville Greenleaf State Park... Lake Eufaula State Park Keefeton... Summit Pierce... Onapa This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 253 and 278. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
County
Mcintosh County, OK
County
Okfuskee County, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Creek, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 48 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATOKA BLAINE BRYAN CADDO CANADIAN CARTER CHOCTAW CLEVELAND COAL COMANCHE COTTON CREEK GARFIELD GARVIN GRADY HUGHES JEFFERSON JOHNSTON KINGFISHER LINCOLN LOGAN LOVE MAJOR MARSHALL MCCLAIN MCINTOSH MURRAY NOBLE OKFUSKEE OKLAHOMA OKMULGEE PAYNE PITTSBURG PONTOTOC POTTAWATOMIE PUSHMATAHA SEMINOLE STEPHENS
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Oklahoma#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Okfuskee#Wagoner Flood Advisory#Doppler#Haskell Morris#Grayson Council Hill
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskogee, Okmulgee, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskogee; Okmulgee; Tulsa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MUSKOGEE...OKMULGEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Okmulgee, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Bixby Glenpool... Henryetta Morris... Beggs Dewar... Schulter Boynton... Grayson Preston... Bald Hill Okmulgee State Park... Liberty Hectorville... Eram HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
ENVIRONMENT
KYTV

Severe storms still possible this afternoon and evening

Barry County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen items from Exeter Fire Protection District. Thunderstorms could become severe mainly south of a Harrison to Mountain Home, AR line. Southern Missouri could be included in the risk if temperatures can warm back up.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Martin; Pike Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Martin, northeastern Floyd and Pike Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Gulnare to near Breaks Interstate. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Toonerville, Mouthcard, Fedscreek, Biggs, Meta and Phyllis, Jarad, Heenan, Piso, Varney, Moree, Threeforks, Laura, Heisey, Warfield, Argo, Woodman, Oppy and Majestic. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Okmulgee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CREEK AND NORTHWESTERN OKMULGEE COUNTIES At 930 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southwest of Slick, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Beggs Slick... Preston Okmulgee State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Central Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Wilson, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Marie, Fulton, Dixonville, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Egypt, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Quito, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Norden and Beaver. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Haywood, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. Target Area: Fayette; Haywood; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Tipton County in western Tennessee North central Fayette County in western Tennessee Southwestern Haywood County in western Tennessee * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brighton, or near Covington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Brighton, Mason, Gilt Edge, Stanton, Burlison, Garland, Braden, Asbury, Egypt, Belmont, Shepp, Turnpike, Beaver, Meux Corner, Cotton Lake, Canaan Grove, Bride and Keeling. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy