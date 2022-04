Darnell Farms in Bryson City will be hosting its fourth annual Eggstravaganza Easter event from 10a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The event will feature plenty of Easter themed activities and vendors, as well as a host of food trucks, including their own “chuck wagon.” Of course, there will also be an Easter egg hunt with 30,000 eggs, as well as a search for the Easter Bunny. There will also be opportunities to fish along the river that runs through the farm and possibly a chance to pick strawberries, depending on their ripeness.

