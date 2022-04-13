ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

Let’s Talk About Bugs, Amy! 4/13/22

By Quicksie 98.3
quicksie983.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardin County Extension Agent Amy...

quicksie983.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A forensic pathologist on the legacy of lockdown: I look at death every day – let’s change the way we talk about it

As a forensic pathologist, the dead of all ages, shapes and sizes have been the focus of my career. Numerous times a day, for the past 40 years, I have looked closely and directly at death, knowing that, for many – probably most – of the people I examine, the start of their final day had been completely normal. Death had come swiftly and unexpectedly. So, as I dress each morning, I often wonder where I will be at the end of my day. At home? Or in a mortuary, being slid into a fridge on a shiny tray?
HEALTH
Cleveland.com

When there’s a beef about eating meat: Ask Amy

I hope you enjoy these “Best Of” columns from 10 years ago. Today’s topic: How we eat. Dear Amy: I have a friend who recently decided to become vegetarian/vegan. She now shares articles via email and Facebook calling people who eat meat “depraved,” “confused,” and “unethical.”
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Hardin County, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
County
Hardin County, KY
Hardin County, KY
Pets & Animals

Comments / 0

Community Policy