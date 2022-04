GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ester Norris has been living in her Pine Street home for the last 16 years. She says she vividly remembers when the 2018 Greensboro tornado touched down in her neighborhood. “I was saying ‘oh my God. We’re in a tornado. This might be it,'” Norris said. It was four years ago, […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO