Christie Brinkley’s Secret On How To Age Gracefully

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
Christie Brinkley has revealed her personal secret on how to age gracefully. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who is now 68, says her secret is to simply focus on what you’re grateful for.

“I think ageism is one of the last frontiers,” she tells People (the TV Show!) recently. “We have been constantly expanding our ideas of beauty and opening our arms to embrace all shapes and sizes and ethnicities and preferences.”

Christie Brinkley on how to age gracefully

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S VEGAS VACATION, Christie Brinkley, in a Ferrari, 1997. / Everett Collection

She continues, “When I came into this business, it was a very narrow idea of what was beautiful… But age is the last thing that is pretty hard to sell.”

These days, Brinkley herself chooses to be grateful for her achievements in life instead of focusing on fighting the aging process. “It all has to do with your spirit and the energy that you deliver, that you bring into the room with you,” she said. “That’s what is going to define you. Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It’s really about gratitude. And when you find something to be grateful about in whatever situation you’re in, and wherever you may find yourself, that translates to happiness, and happiness and good energy that you can share with other people.”

Back in April 2021, she talked to Fox News Digital about how she hopes her swimsuit snaps help to inspire women to celebrate themselves, regardless of their age. “I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers. ’Back in the day, numbers represented something. I remember people thinking that after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps.”

She continues, “I’ve always found those rules so limiting,” she explains. “Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t do flips past a certain age. It doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers.”

20 September 2019 – Los Angeles, California – Christie Brinkley. The 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards held at Taglyan Complex. Photo Credit: FSadou/AdMedia

Vogue

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Demi Moore Wore A Plunging Black Jumpsuit In Paris—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

Demi Moore, 59, has pulled off a plethora of iconic all-black outfits throughout her legendary career— from her Indecent Proposal Mugler gown to her off-the-shoulder Fendi suit on their runway last year. Now, the Ghost icon continues to show off her timeless fashion icon status with a plunging, curve-hugging black suit worn to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show earlier this month (and we’re still not over it!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
