ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Land, SC

Religious News 4-13-22

carolinagatewayonline.com
 2 days ago

Belair UMC food pantry: Open 9 a.m.-noon April 21 (first and third Thursdays) at 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Donations may be dropped off at the church office 9 a.m.-noon weekdays. For...

www.carolinagatewayonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Will anyone be happy with a post-religious America?

Post-religious America is growing up. That's the bottom line of a new survey by Deseret News and Marist Poll. Researchers saw declines in religious practice in most demographic groups, but generational differences were especially stark. According to the report, Americans "60 or older (43 percent) are more likely than their...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Land, SC
Las Cruces Sun-News

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person meetings in April

LAS CRUCES - After two years of meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah's Witnesses will be returning to meeting in-person starting April 1. All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings during the first week of April, according to a news release.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Powell
The Uvalde Leader-News

Christ was sacrificed as our Passover lamb

1 Corinthians 5:7-9 Get rid of the old leaven that you may be a new unleavened batch, as you really are. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed. Therefore let us keep the feast. As we’ve entered lent season, let us commemorate the feast of Passover to remind us...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
RELIGION
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Meat#Child Care#Pasta#Baptist#Belair Umc#Griefshare#Free Little Food Pantry#Faith Presbyterian Church#Little Food Pantry
KESQ

Passover Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Jewish holiday of Passover. The holiday will be celebrated from sundown on April 15 through April 23, 2022. Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s BC. The story is chronicled in the Old Testament book of Exodus. In the book, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb’s blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born. With the protective mark, the destruction would “pass over” the house.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Cambridge college ‘let down by Church’ over Rustat judgment

Students and members of a Cambridge college which was refused permission to remove a memorial to a slave trade investor say they feel “let down” by the Church.In March, the Diocese of Ely decided that a memorial to Tobias Rustat, a seventeenth century investor in the trade, would not be removed from the Chapel of Jesus College, Cambridge, after an application from the college to move it to a permanent exhibition space elsewhere.Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he supported the removal, asking: “Why is it so much agony to remove a memorial to slavery?”We will take our time and...
COLLEGES
Mashed

Why Firstborn Sons Might Fast For Passover

Food is essential to every Jewish occasion, but Passover — which runs from April 15-23 — takes the flourless cake. Even Seders that leave out readings of the "Haggadah" will tell the story of the spring holiday that celebrates the Jewish people's escape from slavery in Egypt simply by the food around the Seder plate. There's the hard-boiled egg (beitzah) that, per Food & Wine, honors "the festival offering which was brought to the Holy Temple." There are the bitter herbs (maror) that represent the hardships of the Israelites, and there's the wine, apple, and walnut mixture (charoset) that symbolizes the bricks and mortar they built during slavery. There are the spring greens (karpas) dipped in saltwater to symbolize tears, the lamb shank (zeroah) that represents the animal sacrifice Jews brought to the Holy Temple, and the matzo that resembles the unleavened bread eaten by the Jews on their journey to Jerusalem.
RELIGION
creators.com

Easter and Freedom

To which the whole creation moves. — Alfred Lord Tennyson (1809-1892) When American colonists were oppressed by British governance, the word most frequently uttered in pamphlets, editorials and sermons was not "safety" or "taxes"; it was "freedom." Yet, two intolerable acts of Parliament so assaulted personal freedom that they broke the bonds with the mother country.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy