Religious News 4-13-22

Food is essential to every Jewish occasion, but Passover — which runs from April 15-23 — takes the flourless cake. Even Seders that leave out readings of the "Haggadah" will tell the story of the spring holiday that celebrates the Jewish people's escape from slavery in Egypt simply by the food around the Seder plate. There's the hard-boiled egg (beitzah) that, per Food & Wine, honors "the festival offering which was brought to the Holy Temple." There are the bitter herbs (maror) that represent the hardships of the Israelites, and there's the wine, apple, and walnut mixture (charoset) that symbolizes the bricks and mortar they built during slavery. There are the spring greens (karpas) dipped in saltwater to symbolize tears, the lamb shank (zeroah) that represents the animal sacrifice Jews brought to the Holy Temple, and the matzo that resembles the unleavened bread eaten by the Jews on their journey to Jerusalem.

